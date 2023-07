Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Wednesday removed a wrongful termination lawsuit against Humana Marketpoint Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Cornell & Associates on behalf of a former call center employee who claims that she was terminated due to her age. The case is 0:23-cv-61271, Aguirre v. Humana Marketpoint, Inc.

Health Care

July 05, 2023, 3:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Nancy Aguirre

defendants

Humana Marketpoint, Inc.

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination