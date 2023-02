Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against Ferguson Enterprises LLC to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged disability-based employment discrimination, was filed by attorney Ben Rothman on behalf of Michael Aguirre. The case is 2:23-cv-00848, Aguirre v. Ferguson Enterprises, LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 03, 2023, 5:14 PM