Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Davis Wright Tremaine on Friday removed a data breach lawsuit against Capital One Bank to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Jeffrey Wilens on behalf of a slew of plaintiffs who contend that their personal information was compromised in a 2019 data breach. The case is 8:23-cv-00128, Aguirre et al v. Capital One Bank (USA) N.A. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 20, 2023, 8:43 PM