Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a lawsuit against Flowers Foods, owner of food brands including Wonder bread, Nature's Own and Tastykake, and Flowers Baking of Henderson to California Central District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Leonard Carder LLP on behalf of five former employees. The case is 2:23-cv-05712, Aguiluz et al v. Flowers Foods, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 15, 2023, 9:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Alex Aguiluz

John Morton

Keith Lovell

Mike Wilk

Steve Ruiz

defendants

Flowers Foods, Inc.

Flowers Baking of Henderson, LLC

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination