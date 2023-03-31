Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Garvey Shearer Nordstrom on Friday removed a lawsuit against Transporter Cargo Inc. and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Merk & Gile on behalf of Jose Aguilar. Other defendants include Progressive Direct Insurance Co., represented by Walters Richardson PLLC; and Ryder Truck Rental, represented by Roetzel & Andress. The case is 2:23-cv-00043, Aguilar v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc. et al.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 3:25 PM

Plaintiffs

Jose Aguilar

Plaintiffs

Merk & Gile, PLC

defendants

Progressive Direct Insurance Company

Ryder Truck Rental, Inc.

Frantz Kernisant

Transporter Cargo, Inc.

defendant counsels

Whitney D. Fooks

Walters Richardson, PLLC

Wmr Defense - Lex

Roetzel & Andress

Garvey Shearer Nordstrom, Psc - Ft. Mitchell

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision