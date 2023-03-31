Lawyers at Garvey Shearer Nordstrom on Friday removed a lawsuit against Transporter Cargo Inc. and other defendants to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Merk & Gile on behalf of Jose Aguilar. Other defendants include Progressive Direct Insurance Co., represented by Walters Richardson PLLC; and Ryder Truck Rental, represented by Roetzel & Andress. The case is 2:23-cv-00043, Aguilar v. Ryder Truck Rental, Inc. et al.
Insurance
March 31, 2023, 3:25 PM