Defense attorneys removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Roto-Rooter Group, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Jonathan J. Moon on behalf of a lining technician who claims that he was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave for a workplace-related injury. The case is 2:23-cv-04537, Aguilar v. Roto Rooter Services Company et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
June 09, 2023, 4:51 AM