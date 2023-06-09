Removed To Federal Court

Defense attorneys removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Roto-Rooter Group, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, to California Central District Court on Thursday. The suit was brought by the Law Office of Jonathan J. Moon on behalf of a lining technician who claims that he was wrongfully terminated while on medical leave for a workplace-related injury. The case is 2:23-cv-04537, Aguilar v. Roto Rooter Services Company et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 09, 2023, 4:51 AM

Plaintiffs

Juan Aguilar

defendants

Roto Rooter Services Company

Does 1 to 10,

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination