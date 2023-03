Removed To Federal Court

Roto-Rooter Group, a provider of plumbing and water clean-up services, removed an employment lawsuit to California Central District Court on Friday. The suit was filed by the Sweeney Law Firm and the Law Office of Jonathan J. Moon on behalf of a technician who alleges that he was unlawfully terminated after taking a medical leave of absence. The case is 2:23-cv-01604, Aguilar v. Roto Rooter Services Company.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

March 03, 2023, 6:34 PM