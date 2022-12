Removed To Federal Court

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, on Wednesday removed a wage-and-hour class action to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as hourly non-exempt employees who claim that they were not paid for overtime hours worked. Laboratory Corp. of America is represented by K&L Gates. The case is 2:22-cv-09061, Aguilar v. Laboratory Corporation of America.