Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kelley Drye & Warren on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Lavi & Ebrahimian and attorney Sahag Majarian II, accuses the company of unlawfully using credit reports to perform background checks on applicants and employees. The case is 2:22-cv-09050, Aguilar v. Laboratory Corporation of America.