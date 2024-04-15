Who Got The Work

Brandon S. Stein of Husch Blackwell has entered an appearance for Innovative Funding Services in a pending civil rights class action. The suit, filed Feb. 28 in Arizona District Court by the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund, contends that the defendant routinely denies applicants full access to financial services on the bases of their immigration status and/or alienage, including those who have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David G. Campbell, is 2:24-cv-00420, Aguilar v. Innovative Funding Services.

Banking & Financial Services

April 15, 2024, 8:14 AM

Plaintiffs

Deyra Pamela Carranza Aguilar

Plaintiffs

Maldef - Los Angeles, Ca

Ortega Law Firm PC

defendants

Innovative Funding Services

defendant counsels

Husch Blackwell

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation