Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Travelers to New Mexico District Court. The complaint accuses Travelers of systemically misrepresenting the value of underinsured motorist coverage. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Kedar Bhasker, Corbin Hildebrandt, the Law Offices of Geoffrey R. Romero, Valle O'Cleireachain Zamora & Harris and Williams Injury Law. The case is 1:23-cv-00247, Aguilar-Tafoya et al. v. Travelers Indemnity Co. et al.
Insurance
March 22, 2023, 9:03 PM
Plaintiffs
- Bradley Brewton
- Carlos Aguilar-Tafoya
defendants
- The Standard Fire Insurance Company
- The Travelers Indemnity Company
- Travelers Casualty and Surety Company
- Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America
- Travelers Commercial Casualty Company
- Travelers Indemnity Company of America
- Travelers Personal Insurance Company
- Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company
- Travelers Property Casualty Company of America
- Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company
- The Travelers Casualty Company
- Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut
- Travelers Commercial Insurance Company
- Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute