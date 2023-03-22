Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Travelers to New Mexico District Court. The complaint accuses Travelers of systemically misrepresenting the value of underinsured motorist coverage. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Kedar Bhasker, Corbin Hildebrandt, the Law Offices of Geoffrey R. Romero, Valle O'Cleireachain Zamora & Harris and Williams Injury Law. The case is 1:23-cv-00247, Aguilar-Tafoya et al. v. Travelers Indemnity Co. et al.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 9:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Bradley Brewton

Carlos Aguilar-Tafoya

defendants

The Standard Fire Insurance Company

The Travelers Indemnity Company

Travelers Casualty and Surety Company

Travelers Casualty Insurance Company of America

Travelers Commercial Casualty Company

Travelers Indemnity Company of America

Travelers Personal Insurance Company

Travelers Personal Security Insurance Company

Travelers Property Casualty Company of America

Travelers Property Casualty Insurance Company

The Travelers Casualty Company

Travelers Casualty Company of Connecticut

Travelers Commercial Insurance Company

Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut

defendant counsels

Modrall Sperling

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute