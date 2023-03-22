Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Modrall Sperling Roehl Harris & Sisk on Wednesday removed an insurance class action against Travelers to New Mexico District Court. The complaint accuses Travelers of systemically misrepresenting the value of underinsured motorist coverage. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Kedar Bhasker, Corbin Hildebrandt, the Law Offices of Geoffrey R. Romero, Valle O'Cleireachain Zamora & Harris and Williams Injury Law. The case is 1:23-cv-00247, Aguilar-Tafoya et al. v. Travelers Indemnity Co. et al.

Insurance

March 22, 2023, 9:03 PM

