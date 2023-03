Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Geico and Megan Power to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, for claims of weather damage to personal property, was filed by Berthold Law Firm and Kesner & Kesner on behalf of Amy J. Aguilar and John L. Aguilar. The case is 2:23-cv-00235, Aguilar et al v. GEICO Advantage Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

March 27, 2023, 2:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Amy J. Aguilar

John L. Aguilar

Plaintiffs

Berthold Law Firm

Kesner & Kesner

Kesner Kesner & Bramble

defendants

GEICO Advantage Insurance Company

Government Employees Insurance Company

Megan Power

defendant counsels

Spilman Thomas & Battle

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute