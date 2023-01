Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Friday removed a lawsuit against PennyMac Financial Services and First Community Mortgage to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint, alleging wrongful foreclosure, was filed by the Curry Law Firm on behalf of Silvia Aguilar and Mike Azayed. The case is 4:23-cv-00141, Aguilar et al v. First Community Mortgage, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 13, 2023, 5:14 PM