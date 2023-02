Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Amazon to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Zimmerman Reed on behalf of Leonardo Aguilar, Kevin Stewart and other plaintiffs, accuses Amazon of unlawfully classifying Amazon Flex delivery drivers as independent contractors rather than employees. The case is 3:23-cv-00527, Aguilar et al. v. Amazon.com Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

February 03, 2023, 8:07 PM