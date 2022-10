Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against medical device maker Becton Dickinson and Apidel Technologies LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by James Hawkin APLC on behalf of hourly workers employed by the defendants in California. The case is 5:22-cv-06670, Aguila v. Becton and Dickinson et al.

Health Care

October 29, 2022, 3:50 PM