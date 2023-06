Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Motor Coach Industries to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Deon S. Goldschmidt on behalf of Frank Aguayo, who was allegedly injured by a defective compartment door while performing an inspection of the defendant's bus. The case is 4:23-cv-03059, Aguayo v. Motor Coach Industries Inc.

Automotive

June 21, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Frank Aguayo

defendants

Motor Coach Industries, Inc.

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims