AGs Nonparticipation Speaks Volumes to Some Observers | Law....

With New Jersey's "Daniel's Law" under scrutiny, the decision by Attorney General Matthew Platkin to not participate in a suit about the measure has received multiple reactions. Platkin's office notified a judge in Middlesex County Superior Court on Sept. 11 that the state would not intervene in a suit by the American Civil Liberties Union of New Jersey against New Brunswick concerning Daniel's Law. The Attorney General's Office declined to intervene because Daniel's Law is facially constitutional and the plaintiff in the ACLU case seeks only as-applied relief toward himself, the letter said.

Government

September 18, 2023, 6:22 PM

