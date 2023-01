News From Law.com

New York Attorney General Letitia James' $250 million civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his namesake company will move forward, a Manhattan judge ruled Friday. Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron rejected the various motions to dismiss filed by defendants, just a day after he threatened sanctions against counsel for repeating arguments he'd already shut down.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

January 06, 2023, 4:53 PM