New Suit

The IRS and U.S. Department of the Treasury were sued by more than 70 plaintiffs on Thursday in Alabama Northern District Court over IRS Notice 2017-10, which requires taxpayers and material advisors to report certain information about charitable contributions of conservation easements. The suit, brought by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, Kirkland & Ellis, Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom and Todd Welty PC, contends that the notice is arbitrary and was issued without proper notice-and-comment procedures in place. The case is 4:23-cv-00287, Agro Holdings LLC et al. v. United States of America et al.

Government

March 09, 2023, 7:55 PM