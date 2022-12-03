New Suit - Trade Secrets

Littler Mendelson filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Iowa Southern District Court on behalf of AgriSompo North America, an underwriter of federally-sponsored crop insurance policies. The complaint, filed by Duddlesten Law Group, targets three former employees for allegedly misappropriating customer data, marketing plans and other confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-00403, AgriSompo North America, Inc. v. Gardner et al.

Insurance

December 03, 2022, 11:13 AM