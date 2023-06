Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Chubb, Federal Insurance Co. and Matthew Witcher to California Central District Court. The suit, over damages arising from the Woolsey Fire, was brought by Kabateck LLP on behalf of Sonia Agresti and David Yeomans. The case is 2:23-cv-04555, Agresti et al v. Federal Insurance Co. et al.

Insurance

June 09, 2023, 5:02 PM

Plaintiffs

David Yeomans

Sonia Agresti

defendants

Federal Insurance Company

Matthew Witcher

The Chubb Corporation dba Chubb Group Of Insurance Companies

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract