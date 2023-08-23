Agreeing to Wider Customer Notice, FTX to Settle Claims Out ...

News From Law.com

After some initial pushback from the U.S. trustee's office, FTX will soon be able to move forward with settling relatively small estate claims without input from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. Judge John T. Dorsey heard argument Wednesday afternoon on the motion to create procedures to settle claims for less than $7 million, ultimately granting it after debtors' counsel agreed to revisions that require broader notice before each settlement is finalized.

