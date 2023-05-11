City attorneys and lawyers at Hall Estill Hardwick Gable Golden & Nelson on Wednesday removed a civil rights and defamation lawsuit against Oklahoma City, KFOR Television and other defendants to Oklahoma Western District Court. The suit, filed pro se by Kris K. Agrawal on behalf of himself as well as Nationwide Engineering and Testing and Vance-I Properties, accuses city police of unlawfully shutting down the plaintiffs' marijuana testing facility based on suspicion that the plaintiffs were operating a meth lab. The case is 5:23-cv-00410, Nationwide Testing and Engineering LLC et al. v. Holt et al.
Cannabis
May 11, 2023, 4:48 PM