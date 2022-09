New Suit - Contract

Nexsen Pruet filed a lawsuit alleging breach of lease Tuesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Agracel Inc. The suit pursues claims against STS Group AG and STS Group North America. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-03203, Agracel Inc v. STS Group North America Inc et al.

Real Estate

September 21, 2022, 12:08 PM