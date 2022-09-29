New Suit - Product Liability

Meta Platforms and Snap Inc. were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Wednesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which pursues claims on behalf of a California mother and her children, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The lawsuit is backed by the Dugan Law Firm. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-05565, Agosta v. Meta Platforms, Inc..

Technology

September 29, 2022, 8:08 AM