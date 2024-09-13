Who Got The Work

William Gosling of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for retailer Santoni North America in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, filed July 29 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Uri Horowitz, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 2:24-cv-05273, Agnone v. Santoni North America, LLC.

Internet & Social Media

September 13, 2024, 10:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Pasquale Agnone

Horowitz Law, PLLC

Defendants

Santoni North America, LLC

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

Nature of Claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA