William Gosling of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for retailer Santoni North America in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The action, filed July 29 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Uri Horowitz, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rachel P. Kovner, is 2:24-cv-05273, Agnone v. Santoni North America, LLC.
Internet & Social Media
September 13, 2024, 10:10 AM