Who Got The Work

Rebecca A. Stark of Dentons has entered an appearance for JV Asset Holdco in a pending class action over alleged violations of the ADA. The suit, filed July 29 in New York Eastern District Court by attorney Uri Horowitz, contends the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, is 2:24-cv-05269, Agnone v. JV Asset Holdco, LLC.

September 13, 2024, 10:11 AM

