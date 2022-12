Who Got The Work

Haasty Sara Burns of Goldberg Segalla has entered an appearance for Costco Wholesale in a pending slip-and-fall lawsuit. The suit was filed Oct. 26 in California Central District Court by attorney Victor W. Luke on behalf of Agnes Luk and Agnes Luk. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge James V. Selna, is 8:22-cv-01970, Agnes Luk v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 10, 2022, 10:18 AM