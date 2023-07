New Suit - Contract

Quarles & Brady filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Monday in Illinois Northern District Court on behalf of AGL Services and Northern Illinois Gas, doing business as Nicor Gas. The suit seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs are not liable to defendant EcoFurn LLC under a non-disclosure agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-04263, Agl Services Company et al v. Ecofurn LLC.

Energy

July 03, 2023, 4:54 PM

Plaintiffs

Agl Services Company

Northern Illinois Gas Company d/b/a Nicor Gas

Quarles & Brady

defendants

Ecofurn LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract