Who Got The Work

Margaret M. Welsh of Baker Botts has entered an appearance for Samsung Electronics, the South Korean device maker, in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Aug. 23 in California Northern District Court by McKool Smith; and Brown Rudnick on behalf of AGIS Software Development LLC, asserts two patents related to password protected wireless ad hoc networks. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:22-cv-04825, AGIS Software Development LLC v. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, et al.