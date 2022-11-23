New Suit - Trademark

Holland & Knight filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of Agios Mixael LLC and Good Greek Franchises LLC. The complaint names All About Moving Tampa Bay Inc. and other defendants for allegedly using a confusingly similar mark to the plaintiffs' superhero logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02693, Agios Mixael, LLC et al v. All About Moving Tampa Bay, Inc. et al.

