Aging Lawyer Demographics Provide Growth Opportunities for A...

Over the last two decades, the primary means of growth for California-based CunninghamLegal has been through acquisitions of other trust and estates law firms—23 in total over the last 20 years, said CEO Jim Cunningham. The firm's acquisition strategy is a natural byproduct of its niche as an estate planning shop, Cunningham said. Indeed, the firm owners that have sold to him have been boomer-aged attorneys seeking an offramp from the profession and others accepting judgeships who need to divest from their firm.

Legal Services

February 09, 2023, 11:33 AM