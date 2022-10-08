Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Thor Industries and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The lawsuit arises over injuries resulting from an allegedly defective 2020 Thor Hurricane 34J Motor Coach that caught fire with the plaintiffs inside. Co-defendants are represented Bowman and Brooke; Hinshaw & Culbertson; Neal, Gerber & Eisenberg; Quintarios, Prieto, Wood & Boyer and other law firms. The suit was filed by Broening Oberg Woods & Wilson on behalf of Anthony Edward Agin, Emily Jean Agin and their minor children. The case is 2:22-cv-01713, Agin et al v. Thor Motor Coach Incorporated et al.

Automotive

October 08, 2022, 2:32 PM