New Suit - Trade Secrets

Agilent Technologies filed a trade secrets lawsuit against former employee Brian C. Patterson on Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Reed Smith, accuses the defendant of illegally downloading confidential and proprietary materials from his work phone and laptop after his termination. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00193, Agilent Technologies Inc. v. Patterson.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 27, 2023, 3:00 PM