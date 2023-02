New Suit - Patent

Agilent Technologies Inc. sued Axion BioSystems Inc. Thursday in Delaware District Court over patent infringement claims. The lawsuit, brought by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell, asserts three patents related to cell sensing systems and applications for cell-based assays. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00198, Agilent Technologies, Inc. v. Axion BioSystems, Inc.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

February 23, 2023, 4:09 PM