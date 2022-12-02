New Suit - Patent

The Walt Disney Company was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court. The court action was brought by Yeslow Koeppel & Anderson, Bruster PLLC and Key IP Law PLLC on behalf of Agile Journeys LLC. The complaint asserts a single patent concerning the technology to personalize itineraries and manage attractions for visitors to the park. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00766, Agile Journeys LLC v. The Walt Disney Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

December 02, 2022, 12:10 PM