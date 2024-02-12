Aggressive Rate Hikes, Head Count Management Helped Am Law 5...

News From Law.com

Financial discipline helped the Am Law 50 close out 2023 strong as transactional demand remained slow, according to a new report from Thomson Reuters. Compared to Q4 2022, demand in the Am Law 50 fell nearly 2% last quarter, while demand rose by more than 2% for the Am Law 51-100 and the Second Hundred. Still, the Am Law 50 saw nearly as much of an increase in overall fees worked—nearly 8%—compared to respective increases of roughly 11% and 9% for the Am Law 51-100 and Second Hundred. Thomson Reuters' overall Q4 demand uptick of 1.7% mirrored similar reports in January reflecting on 2023 performance. Wells Fargo's Legal Specialty Group indicated a 0.7% demand increase between Q4 and Q3 for its firm cohort last year, versus a 0.2% increase from Q2 to Q3.

February 12, 2024, 4:00 AM

