Aggressive FTC May Force Merging Companies to Bolster Legal ...

News From Law.com

The Federal Trade Commission's effort to stop Microsoft from buying videogame-maker Activision Blizzard could chill tech mergers in the months ahead and force determined dealmakers to gird for a legal battle, legal experts say. "Tech companies that enter into deals that raise competition concerns will have to be litigation-ready. The days of negotiating complicated consent decrees with behavioral conditions, or debating the efficiencies of a vertical acquisition, are behind us," said Andre Barlow, a partner at Doyle Barlow & Mazard, in Washington, D.C.

December 13, 2022, 2:44 PM