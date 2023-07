Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Snell & Wilmer on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Wilmington Savings Fund Society and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Morley Law Firm on behalf of Aggieland Infinity Real Estate Management and Silas Montgomery. The case is 4:23-cv-02606, Aggieland Infinity Real Estate Management, Inc. et al v. Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 17, 2023, 7:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Aggieland Infinity Real Estate Management, Inc.

Silas montgomery

defendants

Assured Lender Services, Inc.

Churchill Funding I, LLC

Easy Financial, LLC

Residential Mortgage Aggregation Trust

Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action