New Suit - Employment

Costco Wholesale and Thomas Drougas were sued Tuesday in Connecticut District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was brought by the Adams Law Firm on behalf of Sundeep Aggarwal, who claims that he was forced to constructively terminate his position as a pharmacist due to retaliatory acts stemming from his FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-01588, Aggarwal v. Costco Wholesale Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 14, 2022, 4:33 AM