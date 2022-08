New Suit - Class Action

Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, was hit with a cybersecurity class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by BraunHagey & Borden, accuses the company of failing to safeguard accountholders' assets from hackers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-04829, Aggarwal v. Coinbase Inc. et al.

Fintech

August 23, 2022, 6:06 PM