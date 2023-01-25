Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at the Norton Law Firm on Wednesday removed a data breach class action against Coinbase, a digital currency wallet and trading platform, to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by BraunHagey & Borden, arises from a 2021 breach that impacted thousands of users. According to the complaint, hackers gained access to Coinbase customer accounts and stole funds by transferring them off the Coinbase platform. The case is 4:23-cv-00371, Aggarwal et al v. Coinbase, Inc. et al.

Fintech

January 25, 2023, 3:26 PM