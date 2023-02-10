New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Quest Diagnostics and other defendants were slapped with a consumer class action Thursday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was brought by Zebersky Payne Shaw Lewenz on behalf of individuals who contend that Quest systematically stopped accepting payments from consumers and sent current bills to collections. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00285, Ager v. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated et al.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 5:17 AM