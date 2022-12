Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Evanston Insurance, a Markel company, to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning commercial general liability claims stemming from underlying employment litigation, was filed by Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey on behalf of Agent Nateur LLC and Jena Scaccetti. The case is 2:22-cv-08931, Agent Nateur, LLC et al v. Evanston Insurance Company.

Insurance

December 09, 2022, 5:19 PM