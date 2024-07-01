Attorneys from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman have entered appearances for the Regents of the University of California and Hans David Ulmert in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action was filed May 13 in California Central District Court by Jones Day on behalf of Agensys. The suit accuses two former employees of misappropriating Agensys’ trade secrets in violation of their employment contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 2:24-cv-03961, Agensys, Inc. v. The Regents of The University of California et al.
July 01, 2024, 1:37 PM