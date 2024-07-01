Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman have entered appearances for the Regents of the University of California and Hans David Ulmert in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action was filed May 13 in California Central District Court by Jones Day on behalf of Agensys. The suit accuses two former employees of misappropriating Agensys’ trade secrets in violation of their employment contracts. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John F. Walter, is 2:24-cv-03961, Agensys, Inc. v. The Regents of The University of California et al.

July 01, 2024, 1:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Agensys, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Jones Day

Defendants

The Regents of The University of California

Does

Hans David Ulmert

Norbert Peekhaus

The Regents Of The University Of California, a corporation

defendant counsels

Castaneda Heidelman LLP

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman

