New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kroger was hit with a consumer class action Sunday in Illinois Northern District Court over its 'Kroger' brand lidocaine patches. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, takes issue with the defendant's claims that the patches provide maximum strength pain relief for up to eight hours. According to the suit, Kroger misleads customers regarding the length of time the patches last and the strength of lidocaine within the product. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04744, Agee v. The Kroger Co.