Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Haynsworth Sinkler Boyd on Friday removed a lawsuit against Duke Energy Carolina to South Carolina District Court. The complaint was filed by Gaston, Marion & Stubbs on behalf of John Agee, who owns property adjacent to an ongoing Duke construction project. Agee accuses Duke of increasing the flow of debris, water and sediment onto his property. The case is 0:22-cv-03467, Agee v. Duke Energy Carolinas LLC.

Energy

October 07, 2022, 6:08 PM