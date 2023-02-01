New Suit - Contract

AGC Flat Glass North America filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court against UFP Industries, which supplied wooden crates to the plaintiff. The suit, brought by Miller & Martin, seeks defense and indemnification in an underlying personal injury lawsuit brought on behalf of an individual who was allegedly crushed under a defective crate. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00008, AGC Flat Glass North America Inc. v. UFP Eastern Division Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2023, 8:03 PM