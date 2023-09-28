Who Got The Work

Cooley partner Aric Wu has entered an appearance for cloud computing platform DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., its CEO Yancey Spruill and CFO W. Matthew Steinfort in a pending securities class action. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in New York Southern District Court by Block & Leviton, contends that the defendants filed an inaccurate annual report and overstated approximately $18 million in income tax expenses. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-08060, Agarwal v. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. et al.

Technology

September 28, 2023, 9:09 AM

Plaintiffs

Ashish Agarwal

Plaintiffs

Block & Leviton

defendants

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc.

W. Matthew Steinfort

Yancey L. Spruill

Yancey Spruill

defendant counsels

Cooley

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws