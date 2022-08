Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary AmGuard Insurance Company to Ohio Northern District Court. The complaint, which arises from disputed property damage claims resulting from a weather event, was filed by attorney David Neilsen on behalf of Satya Agarwal. The case is 5:22-cv-01490, Agarwal v. Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies, et al.

Insurance

August 22, 2022, 3:32 PM